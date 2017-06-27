Euro gets lift from Draghi, US Senate vote delay dents dollar

That rally came after ECB President Mario Draghi said at a conference in Portugal on Tuesday that deflationary forces had been replaced by reflationary ones.

But any change in the ECB's stance should be gradual as "considerable" monetary support is still needed and the rebound in inflation will also depend on favorable global financing conditions, he added.

Traders said the euro could add to its gains in the near term.

"With the hawkish tone of Draghi, we should see European rates moving higher, especially on the 10-year part of the curve, and the euro I think has more room to move higher," said Tareck Horchani, head of sales trading Asia-Pacific for Saxo Bank Group in Singapore.

The euro now faces resistance at $1.14, and could get a further boost if that level is breached, Horchani said.