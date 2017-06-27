European markets seen mixed as ECB’s Draghi defends easy policy

European bourses are expected to open market mixed on Tuesday morning after the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, defended the bank's loose monetary policy and said a premature ending to easing could lead to another recession.

The FTSE 100 is on track to open 0.5 points lower at 7,451; the German DAX is seen opening 0.9 points higher at 12,775; and the French CAC is set to open lower by 1.5 points at 5,297, according to IG.

The euro dipped on Draghi's comments and was seen trading at $1.1192 against the greenback on Tuesday morning, having fallen back from an 11-day high of $1.1220.

Looking ahead, the Bank of England will publish its latest biannual Financial Stability Report Tuesday, following which Governor Mark Carney is due to speak. The announcement comes after the British Conservative Party announced an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party which should help the government drive ahead with its Brexit plans.

Also on the agenda Tuesday, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is to make its latest forecast for the U.S. economy.

Markets in Asia, meanwhile, were mixed during Tuesday deals. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index was little changed, while the Nikkei was up 0.36 percent.

