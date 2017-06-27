Ex-Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi ‘absolutely not’ making a comeback despite local election success, says Five-Star Movement

Italy's convicted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi may have regained public favour at a local level but he is "absolutely not" in line to make a return to frontline politics, Carla Ruocco of opposition party Five-Star Movement told CNBC.

Berlusconi, who has served four terms as Prime Minister but was banned from office amid tax fraud charges, celebrated an apparent return to grace on Monday after his Forza Italia party and his alliance partners secured 16 out of 22 cities in local elections.

The revival would indicate that Berlusconi is on track to make his latest political comeback and run for Prime Minister but Ruocco insisted that he will fail to win the legal and public backing needed to secure a spot in Italy's 2018 general election.