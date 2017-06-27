Franco-German relationship could help the ECB, says Belgian central banker

The close relationship between Germany and France along with the clearer political landscape across Europe could help the European Central Bank by bringing more stability to the euro zone, Jan Smets, Governor of the National Bank of Belgium, told CNBC on Tuesday.
The 19-member bloc has improved over the last three years, the Governor said, not only due to a growing economy but also because fragmentation seems to have dissipated after key elections across the euro area.
"I consider the euro zone to be a factor of stability," Smets told CNCB, citing political stability and the Franco-German union as the basis for that.
"This Franco-German relationship which is really important…may contribute to more confidence and more stability and eventually deepening of monetary union," he said.