Franco-German relationship could help the ECB, says Belgian central banker

Voters in Austria, the Netherlands and perhaps more importantly in France have recently said no to anti-EU movements after these threatened to shake mainstream politics. Though Italian and German voters are also due to head to the polls in a couple of months, there's a new euro impetus.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who appears on course to hold on to power, has vowed alongside the pro-European President Emmanuel Macron of France that further integration is the way forward.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Mario Draghi of the ECB noted that political stability in the euro area is a positive factor when the bank assesses the future of monetary policy.

"Another considerable change from three years ago is the clarification of the political outlook in the euro area. For years, the euro area has lived under a cloud of uncertainty about whether the necessary reforms would be implemented at both the domestic and Union levels…Today, things have changed. Political winds are becoming tailwinds. There is newfound confidence in the reform process, and newfound support for European cohesion, which could help unleash pent-up demand and investment," Draghi told an audience at the ECB Forum in Sintra.

There Draghi reinforced that despite the economic improvements, the current monetary stimulus needs to remain in place and the bank will have to be prudent in assessing when to end such stimulus.