How this guy turned frozen pickle juice into a business with over $200,000 in sales

Pickle juice has long been a summer thirst quencher in parts of the South, especially Texas. It's low calorie and may be better than plain water at relieving cramping from dehydration. Some people even freeze it.

But no one had ever turned pickle juice into a business until John Howard fell on hard times. He co-founded Bob's Pickle Pops with his in-law, David Millar, and they now sell up to 7 million units a year.

It all started when Howard found himself in a bit of a pickle...

His San Antonio contracting business collapsed in the financial crisis, so he and his wife decided to borrow some money and buy a roller skating rink for about $200,000. They sold pickles at the snack bar, which were very popular with kids, and when the pickles ran out, "we started giving them juice."