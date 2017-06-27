Trump has always had an advantage on the economy: Larry Kudlow Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 | 2:03 PM ET | 04:16

The U.S. economy needs tax reform, infrastructure spending and better regulations to make sure the benefits of expansion hit everyone, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, the IMF's recommendations dovetail for the most part with the White House's economic goals.

"The U.S. economic model is not working as well as it could in generating broadly shared income growth," the IMF said in a report summary. "The right policy package represents an upside risk to growth and would serve to ensure a broad-based improvement in living standards."

In addition to backing the three prongs of the administration's agenda, the IMF has a number of other recommendations: Deficit reduction, immigration reform and trade policy that is "free, fair and mutually beneficial."

Trump's statements and a few of his early moves in office sparked worries about a trade war. But the IMF report seems to concur with some of the president's feelings, particularly about renegotiating global treaties.