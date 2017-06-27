Oil prices pop 2% as traders bet on a drop in inventories

Oil prices surged 2 percent on Tuesday as traders covered bets that oil prices will fall further and the market anticipated a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 2.4 percent, to $46.92 by 12:23 p.m. ET (1623 GMT). Last week, they fell to an intraday low of $44.35, the weakest level since November.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $44.25, up 87 cents, or 2 percent. The contract hit a 10-month low of $42.05 last week.

Technical analysts have identified support levels between $40.40 and $40.70, according to Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service

"I don't want to call [Tuesday's price rise] a dead cat bounce," he said, referring to a brief recovery from a sharp decline. "But it's a nominal bounce. It's certainly nothing that proves that the bear market is over."

"I think it's the notion that the next $7 will be a move up as opposed to a move down," he added.

Analysts and traders told CNBC oil's plunge to the low $40 range has made traders less likely to take out new short positions, or bets that prices will fall further.

With consensus forming around the idea the bottom is likely somewhere in the upper $30 range, there is too little reward in opening new short positions, analysts said. A bounce higher on a supply disruption or geopolitical event could make a bet on a further drop a costly one.

In the week through June 20, the ratio of long positions to short positions in WTI among money managers on the New York Mercantile Exchange further narrowed from recent highs, a contrarian signal that the market is approaching a bottom.