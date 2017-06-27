Sistema shares dive after Russian court freezes assets

VTB Capital analysts said that after the court injunction Sistema would receive significantly less dividends from MTS, one of Sistema's prize assets, adding that they were reviewing their recommendation on Sistema's shares.



On the currency market, the rouble fell on Tuesday, hurt by nervousness over Sistema and after Russian firms had made the bulk of their monthly tax payments.



The rouble was 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 59.01 and had lost 0.5 percent to trade at 66.01 versus the euro.



The Russian currency fell despite prices for Brent crude oil, a benchmark for the country's main export, rising by 0.6 percent to around $46.1 a barrel.

Sergey Kopytov, Sistema's spokesman told CNBC via email on Tuesday, "These measures have only one objective and this is to apply unprecedented pressure on our company".



