Eight of the best ad campaigns that won awards at Cannes Lions in 2017

Cannes Lions was originally all about rewarding creativity, starting as an awards ceremony for ad agencies back in 1954. Now the festival – which ended Saturday – has become a huge networking event and conference for the marketing and advertising industry, highlighting issues such as diversity, disruption and transparency in how media is bought. But creativity still counts: Cannes gets around 43,000 awards entries and there were 26 categories to enter this year. Here's our pick of this year's winners.

State Street Global Advisors - Fearless Girl

Fearless Girl, the statue of a young woman confidently facing Wall Street's Charging Bull, was the talk of Cannes Lions advertising festival, winning four Grand Prix awards. State Street Global Advisors partnered with agency McCann New York to create the statue that celebrated International Women's Day 2017.