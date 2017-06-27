The US 'will survive a Trump presidency': German opposition lawmaker

US will definitely survive a Trump presidency: Opposition lawmaker Monday, 26 Jun 2017 | 4:14 AM ET | 01:54

Considering that U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are known for their frosty relationship, one major political voice in Germany called for a rapprochement between two of the world's biggest economies.

"What (Germany) shouldn't do is take an anti-American course," Ralf Stegner, deputy leader of the center-left opposition Social Democratic Party (SPD), told CNBC's Squawk Box Monday.

"We should never forget that relations with the United States are very important for us," Stegner warned. "(The U.S.) will survive a Trump presidency, definitely," he added.

"Donald Trump does a lot of things that are very worrisome for Europe, and that even makes the nationalistic developments we have within Europe stronger," Stegner said, adding that SPD Chairman and chancellery candidate Martin Schulz's strong leadership style would mitigate this.

Schulz served as president of the European Parliament between 2012-17. He did not stand for re-election at the start of this year to concentrate instead on German domestic politics.