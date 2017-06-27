Top trades for the second half

After spotting unusual options activity in Coca-Cola, Jon is watching the stock into the close. He notes that someone was "selling puts and collecting credit for it," meaning that the trader believes the stock could be heading higher.

Pete Najarian has his eye on the financials sector due to heavy call buying in both the Financials ETF as well as in Credit Suisse. "Financials are going higher," he said on the "Halftime Report" today.

Stephanie Link and Sarat Sethi are both watching consumer names – specifically companies that have to do with the home improvement trend.