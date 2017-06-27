Uber will not be the last crisis of equality in the tech industry: Salesforce CEO 2 Hours Ago | 02:07

Uber's tumultuous six months of scandal is likely to mark the first of many equality crises in the tech industry, according to Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China, Benioff warned that tech giants would need to take their capabilities to another level in order to avoid the chaos which rocked Uber.

Travis Kalanick, the former chief executive at the transportation colossus, resigned from his position last week in the face of pressure from Uber's five largest investors.

"I think because equality is more dominant in our industry than ever before, you saw that when (Kalanick's) employees started to write a very strong narrative about how that was not valued inside that leadership team… It became a crisis of equality," Benioff told CNBC on Tuesday.

"That will not be the last crisis of equality that you will see in the tech industry. I think it's just one at the beginning of several," he added.