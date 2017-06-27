    ×

    Watch: White House's Spicer, Energy Secretary Perry brief reporters

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Energy Secretary Rick Perry brief reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

    Spicer will likely face a flurry of questions about the Senate's Obamacare replacement bill, as Republican leaders push to pass the plan this week in the face of opposition from several GOP senators. He may also address Monday's Congressional Budget Office report estimating that the plan would lead to 22 million more uninsured Americans in 2026, conclusions that the White House questioned on Monday.

    The on-camera appearance comes amid complaints from media outlets following a series of off-camera briefings.

