This is the key lesson Warren Buffett learned from buying his first stock at age 11

Warren Buffett got into the investing game early. He bought his first stock — shares of Cities Service for $38 apiece — at age 11. Since, the investing legend has amassed a fortune of $75 billion and become one of the richest men in the world.
What he's learned since buying his first stock in 1942 is to buy, hold and not watch the markets too closely.
"No matter what the headlines say … American business is going to do fine over time," Buffett tells Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. "Occasionally we go off the tracks with bubbles … but it will never permanently derail us."
In fact, when he bought his first stock in 1942, the headlines didn't look good, he notes: "We were losing the war in the Pacific."