VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

20 jobs that pay over $100,000 with the least competition

DevOps Engineer
Kim Kulish | Getty Images
DevOps Engineer

Salary, location and company benefits are all key factors that have a major impact on whether or not a candidate is interested in a job. But with an ever-changing economy and a multi-generational workforce in which millennials, generation X and baby boomers are often eyeing the same positions, it's important for job seekers to also consider the competition associated with a job title.

In a recent report, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor broke down the top 20 jobs that pay over $100,000 with the least competition. The ranking includes positions that range from engineering to investment banking to pediatrics.

These are the best and worst paying jobs in America ranked by state
These are the best and worst paying jobs in America ranked by state   

Below are 20 jobs where you can earn a six-figure salary without the stress of competing with hundreds of other applicants for your desired job title:

20. Engagement Manager

Median Base Salary: $116,50
Number of Open Jobs: 277,860

19. Technical Program Manager

Median Base Salary: $129,500
Number of Open Jobs: 183,254

7 highest-paying jobs for women
Highest-paying jobs for women   

18. Front End Engineer

Median Base Salary: $105,000
Number of Open Jobs: 40,673

17. Optometrist

Median Base Salary: $112,000
Number of Open Jobs: 4,348

16. Security Architect

Median Base Salary: $128,000
Number of Open Jobs: 38,945

Geophysicist
Surprising jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year   

15. Pharmacy Manager

Median Base Salary: $131,000
Number of Open Jobs: 69,484

14. Radiologist

Median Base Salary: $365,000
Number of Open Jobs: 45,691

13. Security Engineer

Median Base Salary: $102,200
Number of Open Jobs: 125,479

Highest-paying jobs for men
Highest-paying jobs for men   

12. Physician

Median Base Salary: $200,000
Number of Open Jobs: 259,128

11. Technical Architect

Median Base Salary: $115,000
Number of Open Jobs: 49,477

10. Information Security Engineer

Median Base Salary: $100,000
Number of Open Jobs: 84,248

Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth
Here are the highest paying jobs with the fastest growth   

9. Systems Manager

Median Base Salary: $103,000
Number of Open Jobs: 390,843

8. Medical Manager

Median Base Salary: $200,000
Number of Open Jobs: 217,216

7. Physician Assistant

Median Base Salary: $100,000
Number of Open Jobs: 174,279

5 peculiar jobs you may not have known existed
Things you may not have known you could get paid to do   

6. Pediatrician

Median Base Salary: $160,000
Number of Open Jobs: 43.411

5. Physician Hospitalist

Median Base Salary: $210,000
Number of Open Jobs: 36, 557

4. Systems Architect

Median Base Salary: $120,000
Number of Open Jobs: 308,950

High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it
High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it   

3. Software Development Engineer

Median Base Salary: $113,000
Number of Open Jobs: 170,151

2. Psychiatrist

Median Base Salary: $200,000
Number of Open Jobs: 44,453

1. Investment Banking Associate

Median Base Salary: $132,500
Number of Open Jobs: 107,818

Methodology: The list was compiled based on job titles that received at least 1,000 searches over the past 30 days, and with at least 1,000 active job openings per job title as of June 13. Every job title on the list received at least 25 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the last two years. According to the site, "Glassdoor data scientists define 'least competition' for this report as there is at least one job for every job seeker on Glassdoor, per job title."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: 16 high-paying jobs with fast-growing salaries

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree
The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...