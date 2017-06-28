Salary, location and company benefits are all key factors that have a major impact on whether or not a candidate is interested in a job. But with an ever-changing economy and a multi-generational workforce in which millennials, generation X and baby boomers are often eyeing the same positions, it's important for job seekers to also consider the competition associated with a job title.

In a recent report, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor broke down the top 20 jobs that pay over $100,000 with the least competition. The ranking includes positions that range from engineering to investment banking to pediatrics.