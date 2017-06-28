5 inspiring stories of people paying off thousands in student loans and still winning at life

Student loans might prevent you from ever owning a home, but it doesn't have to be that way. Consider the story of Brianna Sullivan.

Sullivan is a design manager living in Ohio who graduated only three years ago with more than $16,000 in student debt. She closed on her first home just recently. Here's how she did it.

One year after graduating, Sullivan stumbled upon the biweekly payments strategy for paying off her student loans during some online research. By splitting her monthly payment in half and paying that every other week, she got an entire year ahead on her loans.

So when the time came for Sullivan to save for a down payment on a home, she was able to make interest-only student loan payments without losing too much ground on paying off her overall debt.

Sullivan also took advantage of a homeowner's grant that covered four percent of her down payment. That meant she was able to pay her own upfront costs of $7,000, including one percent of the down payment, closing costs, insurance, and inspections, while still paying down her student loans. To date, she's already paid off $2,500.

Sullivan also utilized smart categorized budgeting, automatic payments, and her skills as a designer to earn money on the side so she could close on her home, all while still paying down her student loans.

So what's her advice to anyone in a similar situation? "Let your budget be your guide."