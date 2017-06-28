Save money when booking a vacation Tuesday, 17 May 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 01:19

If you're hoping to make a small fortune from renting your humble abode during the holiday weekend, make sure you're not putting yourself at risk for a giant lawsuit.

More than six out of 10 homeowners polled by Assurant had no idea whether their dwelling's insurance policy would cover vacation renters. The New York-based insurance company polled 1,003 adults in early June.

Forty percent of the homeowners were also unsure of who would be legally responsible if a guest were injured on their property.

Here's a news flash: You — as the host — are likely on the hook if someone gets injured at your home.