Comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday about adjustment in the central bank's monetary stimulus had been misinterpreted, according to media reports. Draghi had wanted to signal tolerance for weaker inflation and not tightening in policy, sources told Reuters.

The euro was flat at $1.1379 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN after two consecutive sessions of gains. The euro traded as high as $1.1385 in the session after hitting a one-year high on Wednesday.

The Bank of England was also in the spotlight, after BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments about debating an increase in interest rates "in the coming months." Carney had sounded more dovish in a speech earlier this month, where he said that talk of an imminent U.K. interest rates was premature.

While central bankers do change their minds, Carney did so "without warning and fresh economic data," Brown Brothers Harriman Global Head of Currency Strategy Marc Chandler said in a Wednesday evening note.

Cable gained further to trade at $1.2939 at 8:06 a.m. HK/SIN after hitting a three-week high overnight.

Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told CNBC that interest rate cuts "have done their job." The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since February following the news. The loonie traded at $1.3036 to the dollar at 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels around the $1.32 handle seen earlier this week.

In company news, Toshiba postponed plans for the sale of its memory business following its decision to take legal action against Western Digital for interfering in the deal.

Toshiba selected a Japan-led consortium as its preferred bidder earlier this month. Western Digital, which jointly operates Toshiba's chip plant, has sought an injunction to prevent the sale from taking place. Toshiba shares were down 0.76 percent in early trade.

Oil prices gained slightly. Brent crude futures edged higher by 0.08 percent to trade at $47.35 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 0.18 percent to trade at $44.82.

In currencies, the dollar was little changed at 96.030 against a basket of rival currencies at 8:13 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the dollar was mostly flat at 112.23. The greenback had traded at a more than one-month high against the yen earlier in the week.

In the U.S., stocks closed higher, with financial stocks rising before the release of the Federal Reserve's stress test results. Bank stocks rose further in extended trading after results showed the Fed had approved the capital return plans of all 34 banks.

On the economic calendar for Thursday, Japan retail sales for the month of May are expected at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. Hong Kong retail sales for May are expected after the market close at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN.