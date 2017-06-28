Billionaire coach who reads a book a day shares the one she's read more than 30 times

After paging through thousands of texts over the past three decades — from business and psychology books to biographies and poetry — Daskal continues to revisit one in particular: "Man's Search for Meaning," by Viktor Frankl, which she rereads every year on her birthday.

"I first read it when I was 18 years old. It changed my life," she says of the 1946 memoir, which chronicles the author's time laboring in four Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz. "Then when I reread it, it gave me wisdom. Then I reread it again and it gave me perspective. Now, I reread it on my birthday every year."

The biggest takeaway for Daskal is that, "when you are no longer able to change a situation, or when you are challenged by your situation, then you must change yourself," she tells CNBC. "There are some things that are going to be out of our control, but we can take back control by changing ourselves."

