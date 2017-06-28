Billionaire coach who reads a book a day shares the one she's read more than 30 times

About 30 years ago, executive leadership coach Lolly Daskal, who has worked with hundreds of millionaires and billionaires, started reading a book a day to get into the heads of the world's most successful people.
"I realized that there was so much information out there," she tells CNBC. "But I didn't have the relationships to meet these folks with knowledge." For instance, Daskal realized she probably couldn't get face-time with Warren Buffett, "but if I read his book I could know how he thinks," she says.
She decided to incorporate the habit into her morning routine: "Every morning I read a book. That's my exercise time. Some people exercise their body — I exercise my mind."