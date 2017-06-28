Blue Apron slashes its IPO range

Blue Apron, which delivers ingredients for meals people can cook at home, on Wednesday slashed the range of its initial public offering.

The company now estimates it will price its IPO at $10 to $11 a share, down from the $15 to $17 a share it initially expected.

Last week, the company submitted a filing that kicked off the process to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN." Blue Apron had said it hoped to raise $100 million with its IPO.

The company is now in the final stages of preparing to go public in an already competitive meal-kit landscape.

Amazon, which is preparing to buy Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal, has tested food delivery, through its AmazonFresh offering, and meal kits, which deliver ingredients and recipes to Prime subscribers.

New York-based Blue Apron, though, still holds the title of being the largest U.S. meal-kit delivery service.

Blue Apron said Wednesday it now estimates the net proceeds from the sale of class A common stock in its IPO will be about $292.7 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

Despite the high valuation Wall Street is looking for, Blue Apron has never turned a profit.

Other players in the meal-kit space include HelloFresh and Chefs Plate.

Bessemer Venture Partners, Stripes Group and Fidelity are among Blue Apron's investors. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays are among the underwriters to its IPO.

—CNBC's Lauren Thomas and Reuters contributed to this report.

