In the central bank sphere, investors are likely to be digesting the comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday, when she told an audience in London that she did not expect to see another financial crisis during her lifetime, giving credit to the reforms seen in the banking system since late 2000s crash.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams spoke in Canberra, Australia on Wednesday, about the causes and consequences of the global growth slump.

On the data front, mortgage applications are due out at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by international trade in goods at 8.30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10.00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in seven-year notes and $13 billion in 1-year 10 month floating rate notes (FRNs).