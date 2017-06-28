VISIT CNBC.COM

10 cities where you can earn $100,000 and still feel broke

Considering that the median annual household income in the U.S. is $56,516, a six-figure salary should be more than enough, right?

But, for some, it's not. In San Francisco, for example, a family of four making $105,350 can be considered "low income." The situation has gotten so bad in the Bay Area that some Facebook engineers reportedly asked their boss Mark Zuckerberg for help paying rent and some Twitter employees earning $160,000 feel like they're barely scraping by, according to the Guardian.

And GOP Representative Jason Chaffetz said this week that members of Congress, who earn close to $174,000 a year, could use an additional $30,000 to help them pay rent in D.C.

Credit card comparison site MagnifyMoney analyzed 381 major metro areas across the U.S. to see how far a $100,000 household income stretches across the country for families of three. To determine which cities allowed the most breathing room in the budget, MagnifyMoney created a reasonable budget for monthly expenses and subtracted that total from after-tax income, taking the cost of living for each metro area into consideration.

The findings were startling. In 71 of the places analyzed, households earning six figures spend more than 75 percent of their budget on basic monthly expenses, including food, child care, housing and transportation, leaving little for discretionary spending or saving.

Below, check out 10 places where you can earn six figures and still feel like you're struggling.

10. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California

Monthly post-tax income: $6,291
Total monthly expenses: $5,962
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 95 percent

Santa Cruz, California
Jordan Siemens | Getty Images
Santa Cruz, California

9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

Monthly post-tax income: $6,204
Total monthly expenses: $5,876
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 95 percent

Acorn Street in Boston, Massachusetts.
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
Acorn Street in Boston, Massachusetts.

8. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Monthly post-tax income: $6,098
Total monthly expenses: $5,796
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 95 percent

Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
M Swiet Productions | Getty Images
Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

7. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii

Monthly post-tax income: $6,098
Total monthly expenses: $5,796
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 95 percent

Lahaina, Hawaii
Michael Runkel | robertharding | Getty Images
Lahaina, Hawaii

6. California-Lexington Park, Maryland

Monthly post-tax income: $6,014
Total monthly expenses: $5,727
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 95 percent

Historical church in St Mary's County, Maryland.
Edwin Remsburg | VW Pics | Getty Images
Historical church in St Mary's County, Maryland.

5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York/New Jersey

Monthly post-tax income: $6,370
Total monthly expenses: $6,101
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 96 percent

92189766
Drew Angerer | Getty Image

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Monthly post-tax income: $6,291
Total monthly expenses: $6,023
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 96 percent

San Francisco, California.
Sean Pa
San Francisco, California.

3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Monthly post-tax income: $6,291
Total monthly expenses: $6,212
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 99 percent

The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California
Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
The capital of Silicon Valley: downtown San Jose, California

2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Monthly post-tax income: $6,297
Total monthly expenses: $6,436
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 102 percent

A New England style house in Stamford, CT overlooks the Long Island Sound in winter time.
Travis Price | Getty Images
A New England style house in Stamford, CT overlooks the Long Island Sound in winter time.

1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, District of Columbia/Virginia

Monthly post-tax income: $6,264
Total monthly expenses: $6,578
Total monthly expenses as a percentage of post-tax income: 105 percent

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

