CNBC Launches an Updated Skill for the Amazon Echo Show

CNBC Expands Presence onAmazon's Alexa Devices with One of the First Skills Developed for Launch of Echo Show

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 28, 2017– CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the debut of the updated CNBC Skill and video flash briefing on the new Amazon Echo Show. CNBC worked alongside Amazon to develop one of the first skills for the launch of Echo Show.

The CNBC Skill provides users with displays and touch screen elements to complement all of the existing offerings on other Alexa devices including the top business and market news, U.S. market updates, and quotes for stocks, ETFs, futures and indexes. And, Echo Show users can watch the popular digital video series Cramer Remix, featuring Jim Cramer from "Mad Money," by saying, "Alexa, ask CNBC for the Cramer Remix"or "watch the Cramer Remix" when using the CNBC Skill.

Additionally, the CNBC video flash briefing offers Echo Show users video news updates throughout the business day and insightful weekend look ahead features from CNBC anchors and reporters, as well as market commentary from CNBC's On-Air Stocks Editor Bob Pisani from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The CNBC Skill and flash briefing are available on Alexa-enabled devices including the Amazon Echo Show, Echo, Echo Dot, and Tap. Users can enable the CNBC Skill by saying, "Alexa, enable CNBC" or by searching for and enabling the CNBC Skill in the Amazon Alexa mobile app, which is available on iOS, Android and Fire tablets. Under the flash briefing settings in the Alexa mobile app, users can also search for and select CNBC to be a part of their flash briefing to stay up to date with the latest business news.

