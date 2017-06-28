Cramer: How I used the stock market to pay for Harvard Law school   

When Jim Cramer first started investing, he was determined to do it the right way — by researching stocks and getting an edge on that research.

"Where was I going to get that edge? I figured, why not read all of the periodicals that covered stocks?" the "Mad Money" host said.

When Cramer graduated from college, he worked as a reporter covering sports and government in Tallahassee, Florida, where he made $153 a week.

While he did not have a lot of money to spare, he did find a way to save in his Individual Retirement Account and began to buy individual stocks for a personal portfolio.

After losing money on a few investments, Cramer decided to go to the library and research companies. Eventually, he found an oil company called Natomas, which had just discovered a large find in Indonesia.

