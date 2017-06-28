Cramer: How the 2008 financial crisis changed my investing approach forever   

"That era changed things, and it changed me. It changed the show," Cramer said.

"Mad Money" is no longer about just giving stock ideas, because, in Cramer's opinion, that is not enough anymore.

In fact, he now has deliberately minimized highlighting stock ideas. He would rather teach investors to understand the process and be able to pick stocks for themselves.

"Ever since we changed the show, we have tried to leave behind the so-called 'new ideas' or 'hot ideas,' and instead tried to give you themes that allow you to invest in more fertile sectors versus others, themes that I hope I can make come alive so you can do the homework on them," Cramer said.

Ultimately, Cramer believes that stocks can be one of the greatest investment vehicles out there. They represent the overall progress of a business and the prospects for that business going forward. Companies can also distribute their wealth to shareholders and be very rewarding.

Cramer wants investors to go along for the ride with stocks, but that means doing it in a responsible way. That is why he always suggests index funds as safe ways to invest.

"The show has changed over time from one where we pick stocks for you to one where we educate you about stocks so you can understand why an index fund might be worth investing in," the "Mad Money" host said.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com