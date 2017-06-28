Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg share the same worry for tomorrow's workforce

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team, speaks at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
"Automation is going to cause unemployment, and we need to prepare for it," he said on Twitter.
Research supports his concerns. A 2016 national Pew poll confirms that the biggest cause of job loss in the U.S. is technology, and a recent study from PwC estimates that within the next 15 years, 38 percent of U.S. jobs could be lost due to automation.
Zuckerberg, in his Harvard University commencement speech last month, warned of both the economic and psychological impact technology will have on future generations.
"Our generation will have to deal with tens of millions of jobs replaced by automation like self-driving cars and trucks," he said.
"When our parents graduated, purpose reliably came from your job, your church, your community," he said. "But today, technology and automation are eliminating many jobs. Membership in communities is declining. Many people feel disconnected and depressed, and are trying to fill a void."