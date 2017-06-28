Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg share the same worry for tomorrow's workforce

Two of the biggest names in business both made their fortunes from technology, but that doesn't mean they see its impact on the future through rose-colored glasses.

Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Cuban are equally worried worried about the effect robots will have on the workforce. Artificial intelligence and automation, they say, will claim huge numbers of human jobs over the next few decades.

"I'm willing to bet that these companies building new plants ... this will lead to fewer people being employed," Cuban told CNBC in an interview, adding that "people aren't going to have jobs."