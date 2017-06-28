Nasdaq futures dragged lower by falling tech stocks

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to upcoming data releases, while keeping a watchful eye on moves in the tech and oil sectors.

Nasdaq futures dropped about half a percent, as large-cap tech stocks like Facebook and Apple traded lower in the premarket. Dow and S&P futures, meanwhile, both gained about 0.1 percent.

Tech stocks were under pressure Tuesday after EU regulators hit Google with a 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine, stating that the tech giant had violated antitrust rules when it came to its online shopping practices.

On the data front, mortgage applications fell 6 percent last week. International trade in goods data are also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.