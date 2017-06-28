    ×

    Nasdaq futures dragged lower by falling tech stocks

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to upcoming data releases, while keeping a watchful eye on moves in the tech and oil sectors.

    Nasdaq futures dropped about half a percent, as large-cap tech stocks like Facebook and Apple traded lower in the premarket. Dow and S&P futures, meanwhile, both gained about 0.1 percent.

    Tech stocks were under pressure Tuesday after EU regulators hit Google with a 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine, stating that the tech giant had violated antitrust rules when it came to its online shopping practices.

    On the data front, mortgage applications fell 6 percent last week. International trade in goods data are also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

    A man rides a bicycle past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Elsewhere, Monsanto, General Mills, Paychex, and Pier 1 Imports are set to report earnings on Wednesday.

    Politically, investors will be looking for any news out of Washington, after Senate Republicans announced Tuesday that they would delay a vote on the Obamacare replacement bill until after July 4.

    Meanwhile, in commodities, oil prices were under pressure on Wednesday, after an API report showed U.S. crude inventories had risen by 851,000 barrels in the previous week, according to Reuters.

    Glut concerns capped price gains in morning trade, with U.S. crude trading around $44.12 at 7:01 a.m. ET, while Brent was at $46.66.

    In the central bank sphere, investors are likely to be digesting the comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday, when she told an audience in London that she did not expect to see another financial crisis during her lifetime.

    In Europe, bourses were trading in the red during morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a negative note. In the previous session, U.S. equities finished in the red.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

