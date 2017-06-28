Samsung will relaunch the phone it recalled for catching fire, says report

Samsung is going to re-launch the smartphone that it recalled and ultimately discontinued last year.



The new device is called the Galaxy Note 7 FE — the FE stands for Fandom Edition — and will launch on July 7 beginning in South Korea, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Samsung had to ultimately discontinue manufacturing of the Galaxy Note 7 after smartphones around the world continued to catch fire. The issue was ultimately blamed on faulty batteries. The Galaxy Note FE will have "different components" The Wall Street Journal said.

It's not yet clear if the Galaxy Note 7 FE will also re-launch in the United States. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected in late summer, around August or September, when Samsung typically unveils its new Galaxy Note smartphone.

A Samsung spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.