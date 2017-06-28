Google has just built a prototype for virtual-reality ads on mobile devices

Researchers at Google's experimental unit, Area 120, say they've built their first version of a digital advertising format designed specifically for mobile, virtual-reality applications.

The unit showed a prototype of the still-nameless product in a blog post co-authored by Google product manager Aayush Upadhyay and associate project manager Neel Rao.

The demonstration video showed a cube floating inside a VR app that can be clicked to activate a digital ad.

Alphabet's Google and rival Facebook are racing to develop such ads, expecting developers to create a flood of apps that use the technology.

"Our work focuses on a few key principles -- VR ad formats should be easy for developers to implement...and useful and non-intrusive for users," the research pair said in the post.

Area 120 has released an early stage software developer kit for use in building VR apps, the post said.