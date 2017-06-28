Continental Resources' Harold Hamm: Oil needs to be north of $50 to be sustainable 2 Hours Ago | 02:31

U.S. shale oil pioneer Harold Hamm on Wednesday warned that sub-$40 crude would cause many U.S. producers to stop drilling and warned fellow CEOs to exercise discipline.

U.S. crude prices have plunged nearly 18 percent this year, giving up the gains they accrued after OPEC and other exporters agreed to reduce output last winter. The cuts aim to shrink global crude stockpiles and support prices, but rising production in the United States and elsewhere has made that effort harder.

On Wednesday, U.S. crude traded at about $44 a barrel.

"This price ... is not sustainable," Hamm, CEO and chairman of Continental Resources, told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It needs to be north of $50 for sure to be sustainable in the world."