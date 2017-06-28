Here's how Dow Chemical is selling GM crops to China

With a population of 1.4 billion and limited arable land, China is trying hard to convince citizens to accept genetically modified (GM) food, but there is still consumer resistance to such crops.

The Dow Chemical Company expected continuing public education will help.

"It's all about education and based on providing facts and data in terms of driving productivity," said Peter Wong, the company's Asia Pacific president.

The U.S. chemical giant is working with the Chinese government to drive public education in the area and taking a holistic approach to the issue, Wong added.

"The approach is really looking from farm-to-fork total solution for food safety… Agriculture is just part of it. Another important part is (about issues like) how you provide an effective packaging, how you recycle the packaging material?" he said.

"As long as you can provide the total solution, promoting food safety, the people, the citizens will get it," Wong added.

Dow has been seeing double-digit growth in China, he said, without specifying the time frame.