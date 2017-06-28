How much money you have to save each month to retire by age 40

The typical American retires at age 62, but as everyday people have shown us, retiring before 40 is more than possible.

To give you an idea of how much money you'd have to sock away to join the early retiree club, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing how much you need to save each month to have $1 million in the bank by age 40. It assumes you start with zero dollars at various ages and also assumes various average annual investment returns.

While $1 million is the oft-cited amount needed to retire comfortably, depending on when you retire and what you want your lifestyle to look like in your golden years, you may need more or less than that. To help you figure out the right amount to fund your retirement, check out NerdWallet's retirement calculator.

If you're aiming for the $1 million mark, here's how much you have to save per month to reach that goal. Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.