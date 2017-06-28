Mark Zuckerberg's top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

Other notable traits he apparently possesses include modesty, assertiveness and altruism. Presumably, at least some of these characteristics have contributed to his achievements and success.
To arrive at these results, Paysa "gathered speeches, essays, books, the transcripts of interviews and other forms of communication produced by those highlighted above." It put over 2,500 words "through the Watson Personality Insights API."
"Personality Insights extracts personality characteristics based on how a person writes," according to IBM Watson's website. "You can use the service to match individuals to other individuals, opportunities, and products, or tailor their experience with personalized messaging and recommendations."
While it makes sense that former Harvard dropout Zuckerberg's top personality trait is his intellect, others, like his melancholy, may seem more surprising. Either way, the data provide a fascinating look into the mind of a self-made billionaire whose goal has been to "connect the world," one Facebook profile at a time.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
See also: Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella and Bill Gates share this crucial personality trait for achieving success