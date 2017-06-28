Mark Zuckerberg's top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

If you ever wanted to get inside the heads of wildly successful CEOs to figure out what makes them inspiring leaders, a recently released study from job search firm Paysa may help.

The company, which used data from IBM's supercomputer Watson, performed an analysis of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders to determine some of their top personality traits and characteristics.

What are Zuckerberg's top five traits? According to the study:

Intellect Emotionality Immoderation Melancholy Gregariousness

This is Zuckerberg's personality mapped out by Paysa: