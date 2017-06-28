Israeli women laying the foundation for bigger role in high-tech

David calls the lack of women in VC and high-tech a "painful subject". In a telephone interview with CNBC she says it's something that OurCrowd and she herself are working to address but not enough is being done yet.

"There are different initiatives in Israel that are focused on supporting female entrepreneurs, for example with mentorships, I also mentor different companies. But the really, truly efficient help is funding. So we're looking at ways for us to be stronger funders of female-led ventures," says David.

Her emphasis on funding is echoed in conversations with female entrepreneurs and those working to address the gender gap in Israeli startups. Maya Gura, whose startup MissBeez offers online beauty and lifestyle services by and for women, earlier this year received the Israeli Geektimes 2017 female CEO of the year award.

"Right now only four percent of investors are female so when women entrepreneurs come to pitch VCs about their ideas, typically they're just not taken seriously," says Gura. She calls herself a serial entrepreneur and says she has a network of contacts that help her bypass this problem but it affects many of her colleagues.

"Many ideas, in education, in beauty, in many markets, are not addressed seriously maybe because they less interest or are less of a priority or less of a theme to the people who listen to those ideas," she says.

Merav Cohen is another Israeli self-described serial entrepreneur who's taken an initiative to help women CEOs and founders of startups. WMN in the port of Tel Aviv and now also in the Atidim high-tech park is not only a co-working space but also an "ecosystem" to facilitate women-led ventures, she says.