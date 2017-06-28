This entrepreneur is betting big that you'll want to drive a 3D-printed sports car

Entrepreneur Kevin Czinger is excited about the future of cars. But instead of focusing on driverless vehicles like Google and Uber, he has something else in mind: 3D-printing.

Enter his revolutionary take on automobiles — the Blade, a car built out of 3D-printed aluminum joints that snap together like legos.

As the founder of Divergent 3D, Czinger is betting big on the idea that car parts can be designed, printed and then assembled in micro-factories all over the country.

Divergent 3D raised $23 million in a series A round in January, according to Cruchbase.

Czinger appeared on the season three premiere of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" to show off his ultra-sleek 1400-pound, 700 horsepower prototype. Leno can be seen taking the car for a spin around Los Angeles in this YouTube video for his show.