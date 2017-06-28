Meet 5 people who could replace Travis Kalanick as Uber's next CEO

Uber is desperately seeking a new CEO to revamp the company after months of scandal, including sexual harassment allegations and a viral video showing Travis Kalanick, the company's founder and former CEO, arguing with his Uber driver.

Various well-known names have surfaced as potential CEO candidates for the embattled company.

The company's senior level operations are now being handled by a committee after Kalanick stepped down due to pressure from major investors. In an effort to diversify and expand the company, several big names like digital publisher Arianna Huffington and Nestle executive Wan Ling Martello have since been added to the executive board within the last three months.

The CEO role, however, has remained vacant since mid-June.