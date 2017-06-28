VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Meet 5 people who could replace Travis Kalanick as Uber's next CEO

676275669DF00260_Vanity_Fai
Mike Windle | Getty Image

Uber is desperately seeking a new CEO to revamp the company after months of scandal, including sexual harassment allegations and a viral video showing Travis Kalanick, the company's founder and former CEO, arguing with his Uber driver.

Various well-known names have surfaced as potential CEO candidates for the embattled company.

The company's senior level operations are now being handled by a committee after Kalanick stepped down due to pressure from major investors. In an effort to diversify and expand the company, several big names like digital publisher Arianna Huffington and Nestle executive Wan Ling Martello have since been added to the executive board within the last three months.

The CEO role, however, has remained vacant since mid-June.

He spent 25 years to create the ultimate club on wheels
One driver spent thousands to create the "Ultimate Taxi"   

Uber's next leader will not only be tasked with restoring the company's public image. He or she will also have to initiate sweeping workplace culture reforms recommended as part of an investigation conducted by the former attorney general Eric Holder.

In the wake of Kalanick's departure, several names have been mentioned as possible candidates to spearhead the $70 billion ride-sharing company. Here's a list of some of the likely candidates for the job:

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO

Sheryl Sandberg speaks about overcoming grief and resilience at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.
Sheryl Sandberg speaks about overcoming grief and resilience at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

Sandberg's name has been mentioned as a leading contender for the CEO position from the beginning, according to CNBC. Known as one of the country's most influential executives, she has been working as Facebook's chief operating officer since 2008 and has helped dramatically increase revenue at the social media network.

Mark Fields, Ford's former CEO

Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields
Michael Loccisano | Getty Images for Ford
Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields

Fields, another potential replacement writes CNBC, began working at Ford in 1998 before moving up the ranks to CEO. During his reign at the motor company, Ford began taking on Tesla and autonomous vehicles and even pursued deals with Google and several smaller digital companies. Fields has had an illustrious career as a leader in the automotive business and has chalked it up to his eagerness to find tough problems and solve them.

Tom Staggs, Disney's former COO

Tom Staggs, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts announces the Iron Man Experience is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland in 2016.
Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
Tom Staggs, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts announces the Iron Man Experience is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland in 2016.

Staggs worked for the the Disney brand for over 25 years before stepping down in 2016. His lengthy list of accomplishments include securing a major Pixar deal and a $4 billion acquisition of Marvel Entertainment. Various publications have reported he's a contender.

John Donahoe, Ebay's former CEO

John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer of eBay Inc.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer of eBay Inc.

Donahoe, who CNBC reports could replace Kalanick, took over Ebay in 2008. During his time as chief executive officer, he oversaw numerous acquisitions including StubHub and GumTree. Though he was recently named CEO of the cloud company ServiceNow, his proven ability at diversifying Ebay's commerce operation could prove handy at Uber.

Tim Armstrong, AOL CEO

Tim Armstrong
Cameron Costa | CNBC
Tim Armstrong

As CEO, Armstrong has overseen structural and financial overhauls to AOL, most notably the $4.4 billion Verizon-AOL merger in 2015. AOL sold to Verizon in order to compete in a marketplace dominated by larger players. The business executive began working at AOL in 2009 and has helped moved the company brand beyond that of an internet provider to a key player in advertising. Bloomberg named him as a potential pick for the ride-sharing service's next chief executive.

CNBC has reached out to Uber for comment and will update this post once we hear back.

See also:

3 ways Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says he plans to grow as a leader

The 25 most beloved CEOs in America

In 'Option B,' Sheryl Sandberg presents meaningful work as an antidote to trauma

See how competition makes this $20 million company focused
See how competition makes this $28 billion company president focused   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...