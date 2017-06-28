VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

New York family will pay you $90,000 a year or more to be their Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins
ullstein bild | Getty Images
Mary Poppins

The typical personal assistant earns less than $30,000 a year. In New York City, the average salary is higher: $44,000.

But one Manhattan-based couple seeking a "family personal assistant" is prepared to double that figure, according to a recent job listing on ChronicleVitae, which reads: "Position with outstanding compensation available for academically accomplished, responsible, extraordinarily talented individual to serve as a household assistant to a highly engaged professional couple."

This modern-day version of Mary Poppins is expected to tutor their middle-school-aged child as well as provide "administrative support (such as calendar management) for the family, research projects, some light cleaning and meal prep (the family has a housekeeper that handles the bulk of these responsibilities), and pet care for a hypoallergenic dog."

5 peculiar jobs you may not have known existed
Things you may not have known you could get paid to do   

The gig pays well: $90,000 or more a year — plus health insurance and four weeks of paid vacation — and the hours are relatively reasonable: Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

What's more, rent is included ... in "a luxury Manhattan high-rise."

As with many high paying jobs, candidates should be prepared to submit a resume and cover letter.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Apply to be Kate Middleton's new secretary or one of these 6 cool, unusual jobs

How much more Wall Street interns make than most full-time young professionals
This is how much more Wall Street interns make than most young full-time workers   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...