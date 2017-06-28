FedEx's TNT Express subsidiary was cyber attacked, disrupting operations and communications systems, the company announced Wednesday.

Shares gained after being temporarily halted just before noon ET.

No TNT data was breached, and FedEx's other operations were not affected, but the attack could have a material financial impact, according to a press release. TNT's services are moving, though slower.

Only one day before FedEx announced it was hit, cyber attacks crippled companies including Merck and Britain's WPP, as well as the Ukrainian government.