    Cybersecurity

    FedEx says financial impact of TNT Express service disruption could be material

    Employees sort through items being shipped through the FedEx World Service Center in Doral, Florida.
    FedEx halts trading after cyberattack affects TNT Express operations   

    FedEx's TNT Express subsidiary was cyber attacked, disrupting operations and communications systems, the company announced Wednesday.

    Shares gained after being temporarily halted just before noon ET.

    No TNT data was breached, and FedEx's other operations were not affected, but the attack could have a material financial impact, according to a press release. TNT's services are moving, though slower.

    Only one day before FedEx announced it was hit, cyber attacks crippled companies including Merck and Britain's WPP, as well as the Ukrainian government.

    Cyberattacks hit Merck, Britain's WPP and Ukraine government

    Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
    Cyberattacks hit Merck, Britain's WPP and Ukraine government   

