Phil Jackson out as Knicks' president of basketball operations

Phil Jackson's dreams of bringing an NBA championship home to the Knicks are over. In a mutual agreement he parted ways with Jim Dolan's New York Knicks Wednesday morning.

Jackson served the team as president of basketball operations for MSG.

"This team and this town launched my NBA career," Jackson said in a statement. "I will forever be indebted to them."

Jackson won 11 NBA titles as the head coach the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. But the Knicks went 80-166 in Jackson's three full seasons with the team.

He recently irked fans by fielding trade offers for the team's budding 21-year-old star Kristaps Porzingis.

