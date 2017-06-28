PRO Talks: Expert bond investor Mary Ellen Stanek on her favorite ideas, market outlook

Mary Ellen Stanek, chief investment officer of Baird Advisors, shares her market views in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.

On her investment philosophy: "We're very active in the yield curve positioning, sector allocation and individual security selection," Stanek said. We "hit a lot of singles. Very high batting averages. We don't want to try to be the home run king or queen because those people tend to strike out a lot. We think that is very inconsistent to why people own bonds."



Baird Advisors has $50 billion in assets under management, according to the firm. The Baird Core Plus Bond Fund's performance, managed by Stanek and her team, outperformed about 85 percent of its peers in 2016, according to Morningstar.

She also discusses:

Economic growth

Federal Reserve policy

Demographics

Her favorite investment ideas

Infrastructure spending

