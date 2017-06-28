Snapchat just introduced a way to create custom filters, here's how

Snapchat introduced a new feature on Wednesday that allows users to create custom filters inside the app that can be used by other folks nearby.

Snapchat's geofilters, as they're known, typically overlay stamps on photos and video snippets with information on your location. The custom feature has previously been available online through Snapchat's website.

Here's an example of a geofilter: one might say Jersey Shore if you're at the beach in New Jersey, for example. Or San Francisco if you're at the Golden Gate Bridge. You select filters after you've recorded a video or snapped a picture and before you send it off to friends.

Previously, you could select your own or any number of sponsored filters, but now you can create your own right in the app. It's a new revenue stream for Snapchat, which might please investors.

Here's how to make your own Snapchat geofilter.