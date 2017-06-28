    ×

    Staples shares jump on report of potential buyout at more than $10 a share

    • Sycamore Partners is reportedly close to buying Staples in cash for $10.25 per share.
    • Staples shares popped more than 8 percent in late session trading on the news.
    • Sycamore has multiple retail holdings, owning Talbots, Hot Topic and more.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

    Sycamore Partners is nearing a deal to buy Staples for $10.25 per share in a cash deal, a unnamed source told Reuters.

    Shares of Staples rose more than 8 percent in midday trading Wednesday.

    Dow Jones first reported that Sycamore could buy Staples for more than $10 per share. The deal could be announced soon, according to reports.

    Sycamore has several holdings in retail, owning Talbots, Dollar Express, Coldwater Creek, Hot Topic and Nine West.

    Sycamore declined to comment to CNBC.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

