Suze Orman: Stop wasting money on things that make your life easier

Don't want to cook dinner tonight? Order in. Don't feel like taking the bus? Hop in a Lyft. Too tired to stop by the grocery store? There's an app for that.

Today, innumerable services exist to make the minute details of our lives — from driving to cooking to cleaning — easier. But while convenience is, well, convenient, it's usually a budget-buster.

When asked about the cost of things like Starbucks lattes and avocado toast during CNBC's Power Lunch, financial expert and former CNBC television host Suze Orman recently said, "It adds up big time."

She went on: "Stop leasing cars, stop eating out, stop doing the things that's wasting your money and makes your life easier, because in the long run it's going to make it harder."