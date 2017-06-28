Tech stocks continue to drop, pointing to a mixed open on Wall Street

Republican Senators plan to work on a revised version of their health care bill in hopes of coming to an agreement as early as Friday, which would allow for analysis by the CBO before Congress returns on July 11. (NBC News)



* Trump shrugs off delay, tells GOP senators 'we're getting very close' (CNBC)

* AARP calls for Congress to 'start from scratch' (CNBC)

President Donald Trump holds his first 2020 campaign fundraiser tonight, just down the street from the White House at his own Washington, D.C., hotel. Tickets start at $35,000. (USA Today)

Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort disclosed his consulting firm earned over $17 million from a pro-Russian party for work it had done in Ukraine before he was a member of the Trump campaign. (NY Times)

Former vice presidential nominee and ex-Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing the New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her PAC ads to the mass shooting that wounded then-Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords. (AP)

GOP congressman Chris Collins, a member of a subcommittee overseeing health policy, suffered a paper loss of $16.7 million when shares of Australia-based Innate Immunotherapeutics tanked 92 percent. (CNBC)

At the securities fraud trial of ex-pharma CEO Martin Shkreli, notorious for price-gouging, the court struggled to pick jurors who could ignore a swirl of bad publicity for the defendant. (AP)

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer praised her "friend," former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and suggested he might not have known about the toxic workplace culture due to the firm's quick growth. (SF Chronicle)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America (BAC), if the bank gets a stress-test result today that allows it to boost its dividend. (WSJ)

Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD) have received approval from Canadian officials for their planned $60 billion merger after the two companies agreed on various asset sales following the deal. (Reuters)



* Major Dow investor wants changes in post-merger breakup (WSJ)

Western Digital (WDC) is being sued for $1 billion by partner Toshiba for interfering in the Japanese firm's planned sale of its semiconductor unit. The U.S. hard disk drive maker has maintained Toshiba cannot sell the unit without its approval. (Reuters)

Facebook (FB) was working with Harvard and other groups to use its platform to encourage users to get flu shots. But the project was shut down without providing a clear reason. (CNBC)

In collaboration with General Electric's (GE) energy startup Current, JPMorgan (JPM) aims to reduce its total energy consumption by 15 percent across 4,500 branches in the U.S. (CNBC)

The hackers behind Tuesday's cyberattack affecting businesses around Europe have successfully received in ransom a total of nearly 4 bitcoins, worth just around $9,621 at current prices. (CNBC)

While aboard a grounded United (UAL) flight destined for Texas, a Colorado mother said she thought her 4-month-old son was going to die in her arms as temperatures in the cabin spiked. (NBC News)