Tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook consistently dominate lists of the companies that Americans most want to workfor.

But who's educating the bulk of their workforce? Data analysis site Paysa looked at 286,777 resumes of employees at 100 major tech companies to determine which colleges have the most alumni working for these sought-after employers.

At the top of the list is the University of Washington, Carnegie Mellon and Stanford — all schools that boast impressive computer science departments.

The University of Washington's computer science program is named after Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen. Allen says that the school was crucial to his success and the creation of Microsoft.

"There's probably no institution that has had a greater influence on me than the University of Washington," says the billionaire. "I spent hour after hour in the University library devouring everything I could on the latest advances in computer science. And it was access to UW computers as a high school student that served as a springboard for the eventual launch of Microsoft."