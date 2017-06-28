VISIT CNBC.COM

These 5 highly-successful tech CEOs are not happy with Donald Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Some of Silicon Valley's top leaders are not pleased with President Donald Trump's immigration reform.

On Monday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for parts of Trump's contentious travel ban to take effect—to the tech industry's dismay. The state department confirmed that the order would be implemented 72 hours after the ruling, meaning it's expected to take effect Thursday morning.

Under the court's order, the Trump administration can block those who "lack any bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States."

This latest development on immigration policy comes a week afterTrump met with Silicon Valley leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Cook warned Trump that tech employees are "nervous" about the administration's approach to immigration.

Executives from a number of prominent tech companies have spoken out against Trump's immigration order. Here's what they've said:

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru.
Facebook's CEO first spoke out against Trump's immigration order on his social media platform. Zuckerberg detailed his family's immigrant experience and said his wife's parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. Zuckerberg added that Americans should be proud that the United States is a nation of immigrants. "We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help," he wrote. "That's who we are."

Jeff Bezos

Amazon's CEO has been an outspoken dissident of Trump's immigration ban. Bezos affirmed Amazon's support of immigration in a company-wide email earlier this year. "No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants," said Bezos. "It's a distinctive competitive advantage for our country—one we should not weaken."

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Commencement Exercises at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, June 9, 2017.
Apple's CEO expressed his strong opposition to President Donald Trump's travel ban in February. Cook discussed immigration's role at Apple in a speech at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. He referenced Apple's late founder Steve Jobs, whose father was born in Syria. "Apple would not exist without immigration," he said. "This is a huge issue for us … we stand up, we don't sit in silence."

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to depart President Trump's business council after the president announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO criticized Trump's restrictions on immigration from Muslim-majority nations in January. Both Tesla and SpaceX joined a legal brief filed by businesses opposed to Trump's immigration order in February. "Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US," said Musk. "They've done right, not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected."

Logan Green

Lyft's co-founder and CEO released a series of tweets regarding Trump's travel ban in January:

He added:

Trump hailed the court's temporary approval of the ban, calling it a "clear victory" for national security.

"As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm," he added in a statement. "I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive."

President Trump later tweeted in support of the Supreme Court ruling:

