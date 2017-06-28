These 5 highly-successful tech CEOs are not happy with Donald Trump's travel ban

Some of Silicon Valley's top leaders are not pleased with President Donald Trump's immigration reform.



On Monday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for parts of Trump's contentious travel ban to take effect—to the tech industry's dismay. The state department confirmed that the order would be implemented 72 hours after the ruling, meaning it's expected to take effect Thursday morning.

Under the court's order, the Trump administration can block those who "lack any bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States."

This latest development on immigration policy comes a week afterTrump met with Silicon Valley leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Cook warned Trump that tech employees are "nervous" about the administration's approach to immigration.