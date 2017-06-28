Trump wants America to be 'energy dominant.' Here's what that means

U.S. presidents have for decades sought to make America energy independent. Now, President Donald Trump has a different goal: energy dominance.

The White House rolled out the new branding this week to coincide with what the administration has dubbed "Energy Week," casting "energy dominance" as a break with the Obama era.

In substance, energy independence and dominance are not so different. And while the Trump administration has sought to differentiate itself from the Obama White House, its position on U.S. energy exports is very similar in some regards.

Here's how Energy Secretary Rick Perry explained energy dominance to the White House press corps on Tuesday:

"An energy dominant America means self-reliant. It means a secure nation, free from the geopolitical turmoil of other nations who seek to use energy as an economic weapon." "An energy dominant America will export to markets around the world, increasing our global leadership and our influence."

The first part of that statement dovetails with the goal of every administration since President Richard Nixon faced the Arab oil embargo in 1973. It's the second part, about exports, that is relatively new.

Technology innovations have allowed U.S. drillers to profitably extract oil and gas from shale rock formations, leading to a boom in fossil fuel production and exports. It has also opened the door to liquefying U.S. natural gas and shipping it around the world.