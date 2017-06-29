After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nike rose over 3 percent in extended trading after the sportswear manufacturer reported fourth quarter EPS of 60 cents and revenue of $8.68 billion, topping analysts' consensus expectations of 50 cents in EPS and $8.63 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Micron Technology ticked up more than 2 percent in extended trading before giving back some gains after the memory technology company reported third quarter EPS of $1.62 and revenue of $5.57 billion. Those numbers exceeding analysts' consensus expectations of $1.51 in EPS and $5.41 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands fell nearly 10 percent after the firearms and outdoor products manufacturer reported bottom line guidance that missed expectations for the year and current quarter. The company announced fourth quarter EPS of $0.57 and revenue of $229 million, versus analysts' consensus expectations of $0.37 in EPS and $211.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Blue Apron slipped slightly below its IPO price of $10 during extended trading after the stock, which made its debut Thursday, closed essentially flat during the regular session.