Bond yields rose slightly, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last trading around 2.27 percent. The 10-year yield had traded around 2.15 percent earlier this week.

"Yield curves pushed higher and steeper again overnight, with the U.K. and German markets leading the move," said ANZ Economist Daniel Gradwell in a Friday morning note. The moves came after consumer inflation in Germany for June came in above expectations at 1.5 percent on year, compared with the 1.3 percent forecast.

In currencies, the dollar hit a fourteen-month low against the euro overnight. The common currency edged down from a session high of $1.1445 to fetch $1.1438 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN.

The dollar's weakness stems from market anticipation that other central banks, such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada, could be turning hawkish, which would diminish any yield advantage the dollar might receive from the U.S. Federal Reserve's hiking cycle.

"International markets continued to adjust for a 2018 outlook where other central banks join the Federal Reserve in gradually reducing monetary stimulus," CMC Markets Chief Market Analyst Ric Spooner said in a Friday morning note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 95.539 at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN, compared with the 97 handle seen earlier in the week.

The Australian dollar climbed for a third straight session to inch closer to the $0.79 mark. The Aussie dollar traded at $0.7688 at 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN. The rise in the Aussie comes on the back of the rally in iron ore prices, which have increased for three straight sessions.

Oil prices posted slight gains. Brent crude added 0.08 percent to trade at $47.46 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.11 cents to trade at $44.97.

In economic news, Japan core CPI for the month of May rose 0.4 percent on year, in line with expectations. May industrial production figures reflected a fall of 3.3 percent, compared with the previous month, slightly higher than the 3.2 percent fall projected, Reuters reported.

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data for June was due at 9:00 a.m.

In the U.S., equities closed lower after a fall in technology stocks canceled out gains from financial names.