    US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors eye data, central banks

    U.S. government debt prices extended losses on Thursday, as investors geared up for more data releases, while keeping an eye on the central bank space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.241 percent at 5.25 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.793 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    In data news, real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data is due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, along with jobless claims. Meanwhile, investors will likely be keeping a close eye on yields in the bond market, as yields move higher.

    Central bank-wise, investors are expected to be keeping an eye on central banks in Europe and the U.S., as well as moves in the currency space.

    On Wednesday, the European Central Bank said it saw the market as misinterpreting President Mario Draghi's remarks from Tuesday according to Reuters, in which he said "the threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play."

    Meanwhile, Bank of England Mark Carney said on Wednesday the central bank was likely to need to increase interest rates, adding that it would debate this "in the coming months".

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at an OMFIF City lecture in London, speaking about the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

    No auctions are expected to take place on Thursday, however the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of a 13-week bills auction, along with a 26-week bills and four-week bills auction.

    Oil prices posted gains in morning trade, supported by news of a decline in U.S. crude output however glut concerns continue to stick around.

